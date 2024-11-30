One of our favourite SFF keyboards is virtually half price for Black Friday

Razer's BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed has been out for a couple of years now, but remains one of our favourite 65 percent gaming keyboards for its excellent blend of solid wireless connectivity, excellent switches and decent battery life. Having been out for a while also means that this keyboard can be had for a great price. To this end, Amazon is offering it for £95 for Black Friday, which is very near being half off its £180 retail price.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed on offer here comes with the brand's own Yellow switches inside, which are a quiet linear option suited for both gaming and productivity workloads. They're responsive and smooth, while also coming with dampening to reduce their noise. This is ideal also for use in an office environment so folks around you won't complain if your keyboard is too loud. It is also available with Razer's classic clicky Green switches, although you'll pay $10 more for the privilege.

The 65 percent layout here offers a smaller form factor that sacrifices most of the nav cluster, number pad and a function row in the name of offering more desk space. If you're not used to a smaller form factor keyboard, then it can take some getting used to, but offers a lot more in the way of desk real estate - handy either if you're either short on space, or you're playing competitive FPS titles where big mouse movements are needed. With this in mind, the 65 percent layout at least retains a single column nav cluster and arrow keys, so you aren't devoid of all useful features without the need of a function layer. Its plastic frame is also sturdy, while the doubleshot ABS keycaps offer a higher quality and more durable finish than other ABS keycaps we've seen.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed also supports wireless connectivity over either Bluetooth or the Razer's snappy HyperSpeed USB-a receiver for a virtually zero-latency connection. In addition, there's also USB-C wired, too. The battery life here is strong, as long as you keep the Chroma backlighting off. Without any RGB goodness, you'll get up to 200 hours, although turning it on at full whack reduces that figure to just 17 hours.

If you want to grab a capable, small layout wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with a serious discount, look no further than this Amazon deal on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed.