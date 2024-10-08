One of our favourite gaming SSDs has hit a low price for Prime Big Deal Days

The WD SN850X has been one of our favourite gaming SSDs for a long time, with an excellent blend of performance and outright speed if you want to add some extra oomph to a PC or PS5. It's also been marked down to a solid price on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days at the moment, with the 2TB model being offered for £120.

The SN850X makes for one of the quickest SSDs out there, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s. Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also intense - up to 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. For context, the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs before the SN850x were in the 0.7 to 0.8M IOPS region, making this a significant step forward even compared to other PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive at this capacity.

With those speeds in mind, the SN850X also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs, and this is one of the best options available there, too. You may not get a heatsink on this specific model, but Amazon has this £8 option which we've recommended before that makes this drive fully PS5-proof. Whichever you choose, it means the SN850X is fully PS5-proof. The fact also remains you're getting 2TB of storage, giving you a lot of additional space compared to the 666GB of internal storage that the PS5 has.

PC peeps will just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the SN850X to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be OK. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

£119 for a 2TB NVMe SSD as quick as this in the current climate is a reasonable deal, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage for some time but have waited for a better price, this is a solid option.