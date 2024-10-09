One of my favourite air fryers has received a chunk off for Prime Big Deal Days

Alright, I know this isn't the usual kit we cover here, but just bear with me. Ninja's Double Stack is one of my favourite air fryers, offering the benefit of stacked baskets for saving worktop space, big baskets for cooking a fair bit of food, some useful functions and a swanky design. From Amazon, this new model is down to £210 for Prime Big Deal Days, which is a solid reduction.

The SL400UKCP is an Amazon Exclusive model, hence the slightly different dark grey and bronze accented colourway against the standard grey and silver model seen elsewhere, which looks especially tidy and will fit well in a variety of kitchens. Across its two baskets, this Double Stack offers a a large 9.5L capacity, making it one of the bigger air fryers in Ninja's range alongside both the Flexdrawer and Combi. The capacity is also maximised with the addition of a pair of racks, so you can technically cook on four different levels.

I actually use a Double Stack at home, and it's a fantastic air fryer for cooking everything from sausages to chips, and steak to salmon. The variety of functions on offer here is also convenient, with a conventional Air Fry model, as well as Roast, Bake and Ninja's clever Max Crisp mode for cooking at 240°C for super-crispy results. Cooking is even across the baskets, and programming the Double Stack with the handy dial and digital display is easy.

If you want to grab a capacious air fryer that's versatile and easy to use, look no further than this Amazon reduction on this Ninja Double Stack.