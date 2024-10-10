Nab this reliable Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit of DDR4-3200 RAM for just £48 from Amazon

DDR4 RAM still makes a lot of sense in 2024 if you're angling for a more affordable PC build that packs a punch. This Corsair Vengeance kit has long been one of the most popular choices for builders, and in its 32GB form, is marked down to it best price on Amazon for quite a while at Amazon at just £48.

This is a 3200MT/s CL16 dual-channel kit, which is the current DDR4 sweet spot in terms of price to performance. Lower frequency DDR4 RAM incurs a noticeable performance penalty and doesn't cost any less, and you need to spend significantly more to bump up frame-rates by only a few percentage points, making RAM beyond DDR4-3600 not really worthwhile from a value perspective.

This is a 32GB kit too, which provides you with a good amount of headroom to use for more intensive tasks such as content creation and video/photo editing workloads, where you'll be able to feel the benefits of 32GB over 16GB. You could certainly go for a 16GB kit instead if you're only going to be gaming (£30), but given the relatively modest premium for the larger capacity, 32GB makes more sense.

It's also worth noting that this Corsair RAM kit is also quite a purposeful looking kit with a black heat spreader, complete with Vengeance branding in the classic yellow. There isn't any RGB to speak of here, so if you're more about building a PC that's going to be handy for a cleaner aesthetic, this Corsair set should fit right in.

If you do need some more RAM to upgrade your system with, or you're building a new one and want to get a solid bang for the buck option that's going to be suitable for some especially intensive workloads, you certainly won't go wrong if you pick up this Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR4 kit.