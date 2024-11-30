Nab this 750W Cooler Master MWE 80+ Gold PSU for just £70 from Amazon

If you're after a PSU for adding into a new system or for uprating a new one for more powerful components down the line, this 750W Cooler Master MWE unit may well be for you this Black Friday. From Amazon, it's down to £70, which is a fantastic price on a unit that can power all sorts of systems.

750W is enough power to run most components these days, and you'll be able to build a rather powerful rig with it inside. Even speccing out a PC running a 7800X3D and 7900XTX on PCPartPicker, complete with reasonable motherboard, speedy DDR5 RAM and a beefy 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, gave it an estimated power draw of 723W - and lower-tier components will consume significantly less than that. For instance, for an RTX 4070 Super, Nvidia recommends a minimum of a 650W PSU, while for the RX 7800 XT, AMD recommends at least 700W, so essentially everything underneath an RTX 4090 will be alright here.

This Cooler Master unit is a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. In addition, it is fully modular, which makes building with it a lot easier than having to deal with the added cable clutter of a non-modular option. It also comes with a 10 year warranty which is excellent, while a 140mm fan inside helps to ensure quiet operation. . If it's also any further proof of its efficiency and how solid this PSU is, this specific MWE variant is Tier-B rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums).

If you want to grab a beefy PSU for a solid price, this Cooler Master MWE 750W offering from Amazon is well worth your time.