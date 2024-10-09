Nab this 256GB SanDisk Ultra Dual USB drive for just £18 for Prime Big Deal Days

A high-capacity USB drive is one of my tech essentials, as they're still so useful in 2024. We've gotten to the point where you can have a boatload of storage being easily accessible on a keyring or kept in a bag, and it's also become especially affordable. A case in point is this versatile 256GB SanDisk Ultra Dual drive, which offers lots of space and dual-ended connectivity in a pocketable form factor for £18. That's half price and just for the Prime Big Deal Days bonanza on Amazon.

Against the myriad of low-capacity and older USB drives you've probably still got laying around in tins and drawers at home, this particular SanDisk option offers some notable benefits. For instance, it's dual-ended, so works either over USB-C and USB-A connections. With this in mind, it means it plays nicely with everything from smartphones to modern Macs and Windows PCs for loading files on and off. In addition, this drive is also quite nippy with quoted speeds of up to 150MB/s being reasonably brisk for flash storage.

What's more, a 256GB capacity offers a lot of space for transferring files and storing important ones on, such as media files for any projects you have, files for BIOs and driver installs, and a whole lot more. There's also a handy app available for Android called SanDisk Memory Zone which allows you to use this USB drive for backing up content from your phone or tablet, which is neat.

If you want to pick up a versatile and capacious USB drive for virtually half price, this Prime Big Deal Days discount on a SanDisk Ultra Dual option is great.