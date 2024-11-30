My go-to mouse for FPS gaming is at an all-time low price in the UK and US

When I've finally finished reviewing a group of gaming mice, I get to go back to the mouse that I actually want to use - and recently, that's been the Asus ROG Harpe Ace. This ultra-light has a solid symmetric design, weighs around 50g and has just feels right in my hand. I wasn't planning on writing about any Black Friday deals today, but when I saw that the Harpe Ace was discounted my plans changed!

The ROG Harpe Ace is actually available in two sizes, and both are discounted today. The full-size Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is down from £140 to £90 (and $70 in the US!), while the newer and smaller Harpe Ace Mini has been reduced by £20, from £130 to £110 (still $130 in the US). Both are exceptional wireless mice for FPS titles like Counter-Strike, Call of Duty or Stalker 2, and I can't recommend them highly enough.

There are lots of nice details here that make these mice worth considering. For example, there are lines cut into the left and right sides of the mouse, providing extra grip without the use of a softer material or adhesive that'll break down over time. The side buttons are also nice and clicky, with a good amount of travel, while the scroll wheel spins quietly and has the nicest illumination I've seen on a mouse. The DPI and Bluetooth pairing buttons are on the bottom of the mouse, granting a smooth outline up top, and as the mouse has BT it's quite good as a travel mouse for a laptop or tablet too. There's even a slot in the bottom of the mouse for the 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

Beyond this sort of stuff though, the performance is just excellent. The mouse is rated up to 1000Hz polling, with up to 8000Hz possible via the ROG Polling Rate Booster, and both sizes use a top-notch sensor - the Mini getting the newer AimPoint Pro 42K sensor and the Aim Lab Edition getting the original AimPoint 36K which is a beast in its own right. The mouse switches are optical too, for faster inputs.

Overall then, these are two top-notch mice that have performed brilliantly in the months that I've had them - first the full-size Aim Lab Edition and now the Mini, which I oddly prefer despite its smaller size and my relatively large (20cm/9cm) paws. Both are worth recommending though, so give them a shot and tell me what you think!