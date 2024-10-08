Skip to main content

My favourite gaming mouse is nearly 50% off for October Prime Day

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is precise, powerful and ultra-light.

three logitech g pro wireless mice
Image credit: Logitech/Digital Foundry
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on

My favourite gaming mouse is nearly 50 percent off for Amazon's October Prime Day sales. That's the Logitech G Pro Wireless, the mouse that kicked off the current craze for ultra-light wireless mice and one that remains a great choice to this day. It's £62.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US, down from recommended retail prices of £120 and $130 respectively and the cheapest we've seen this mouse for almost two years.

The G Pro Wireless has ranked amongst the best ultra-light mice for years thanks to its comfortable symmetric shape - including mirrored side buttons, making this one of the few gaming mice just as great for left-handers as right-handers. It's also aided by the fast and efficient Hero 25K sensor and Logitech's brilliant Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless, which is as responsive as a wired connection while providing a better, untethered feel.

logitech g pro wireless (square aspect ratio)

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse

£62.99, RRP £119.99. Hero 25K sensor, Lightspeed wireless, 80g.

See at Amazon UK

The G Pro Wireless is my top Prime Big Deal Days recommendation for FPS and other fast-paced gaming genres, but if you prefer a wider and more comfortable mouse for slower-paced games and productivity then there are some great alternatives. For example, the popular Logitech MX Master 2S office mouse with its hyper-fast scroll wheel is down to £40 today after a £20 discount.

If you want a similar shape and scroll wheel but a more gaming spec, the best-selling Logitech G502 Hero is even cheaper at £28. This is a more old-school design, with optional weights and a thumb rest, but it's clear that for many this is still a favourite. The wireless version, the G502 Lightspeed, is also discounted at £60, more than 50 percent off its original RRP of £140.

For more deals, check out our pals at IGN who have roundups of October Prime Day gaming deals for the UK and the US.

Read this next