My favourite gaming mouse is nearly 50% off for October Prime Day

My favourite gaming mouse is nearly 50 percent off for Amazon's October Prime Day sales. That's the Logitech G Pro Wireless, the mouse that kicked off the current craze for ultra-light wireless mice and one that remains a great choice to this day. It's £62.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US, down from recommended retail prices of £120 and $130 respectively and the cheapest we've seen this mouse for almost two years.

The G Pro Wireless has ranked amongst the best ultra-light mice for years thanks to its comfortable symmetric shape - including mirrored side buttons, making this one of the few gaming mice just as great for left-handers as right-handers. It's also aided by the fast and efficient Hero 25K sensor and Logitech's brilliant Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless, which is as responsive as a wired connection while providing a better, untethered feel.

The G Pro Wireless is my top Prime Big Deal Days recommendation for FPS and other fast-paced gaming genres, but if you prefer a wider and more comfortable mouse for slower-paced games and productivity then there are some great alternatives. For example, the popular Logitech MX Master 2S office mouse with its hyper-fast scroll wheel is down to £40 today after a £20 discount.

If you want a similar shape and scroll wheel but a more gaming spec, the best-selling Logitech G502 Hero is even cheaper at £28. This is a more old-school design, with optional weights and a thumb rest, but it's clear that for many this is still a favourite. The wireless version, the G502 Lightspeed, is also discounted at £60, more than 50 percent off its original RRP of £140.

