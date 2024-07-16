LG's C3 Evo OLED is our favourite gaming 4K TV - and it's going cheap for Prime Day

Our favourite TV for HDR gaming, LG's 55-inch C3 OLED Evo, is down to historic low prices for Prime Day in Amazon UK and Amazon US. We rate this 4K 120Hz model highly, thanks to its full complement of HDMI 2.1 ports, extremely low input lag and best-in-class OLED Evo panel.

In the UK, you can pick up this model for £935, which is £462 less than it cost in June. It's a similar story in the US, where the 55-inch C3 is $1097 following a $300 reduction versus last month. In both regions, you're looking at all-time low prices by some margin, which makes this a perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup.

Last year's C3 is the first to bring the Evo panel that debuted on the LG G1 to the more mainstream C-series lineup. This improved panel features a number of improvements, the biggest being roughly 20 percent increased brightness versus the last-gen OLEDs. This makes for a big difference in brighter environments, such as rooms in daylight or with strong electric lighting, and shores up one of the very few weaknesses that OLED has versus competing LCD-based panels.

Versus the LG C4, there's not much in it - the C4 gets marginally brighter in HDR, and supports 144Hz for PC gaming, but it is very much an iterative improvement rather than a true evolution. Given that the C4 costs $1496 in the US and £1499 in the UK, I'd take the C3 any day of the week.

Otherwise, the C3 offers a familiar package that we've been recommending to gamers for years: a full complement of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, extremely low input lag, a convenient Wiimote-style user interface and a great upscaler that works well with retro video game consoles. Gaming mode doesn't reduce image quality either, something that is an unfortunate drawback to many competing LCD-based models. And, like all OLEDs, you get perfect blacks, gorgeous colour reproduction, wide viewing angles and near-instant pixel response times, which benefits TV and movies just as much as gaming.

Overall, this is a great chance to pick up one of our all-time favourite TVs at a discount. And that's not just Prime Day mania talking either - almost every member of the Digital Foundry team uses an LG OLED as their primary TV or work monitor; they're just that good.