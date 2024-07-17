Lexar's rather large 4TB NQ790 NVMe SSD has received a Prime Day price cut

Some of Lexar's high power NVMe SSDs have made for some top-class recommendations from us in recent months, including the fantastic NM790 which I've used in a recent PC build. A distant sibling of that drive, the NQ790, which uses QLC as opposed to TLC, and offers ever-so slightly lower read and write speeds, has been discounted on Amazon on its own this Prime Day in its massive 4TB capacity, and is a solid option for its low price.

The NQ790 makes for one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy, and certainly one of the quickest in terms of its raw speed. Its sequential reads of up to 7000MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6000MB/s make it a snappier performer for accessing files. Random performance of up to 800K IOPS for reads and 600K IOPS are also pretty snappy, meaning load times for getting into games and apps should be rather brisk.

The NQ790 can also be chucked into a PS5, with speeds that smash Sony's internal requirements (making this also one of the best PS5 SSDs, too), as well as with a capacity that will boost your overall storage by a large magnitude, whether you're using an OG PS5 or the new Slim model with its bigger internal SSD - I do love 4TB drives for that purpose. The only thing you will need to make sure it'll be fully compatible with use in a PS5 is a heatsink, and luckily they're rather affordable. For a long time, we've recommended this £8 option - grab that, and you'll be good to go with the NQ790 in your PS5.

If you're after an especially speedy SSD for either PC or PS5 use that isn't going to break the bank, this Lexar NQ790 deal from Amazon is not to be missed.