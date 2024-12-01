Hop aboard the foldable train with this fantastic Honor Magic V2 deal from Very

The Honor Magic V2 has been one of the more surprising packages in recent times for a foldable phone, offering a genuinely compelling alternative to options from Samsung and Google with marvellous OLED displays, a great set of cameras and good all-round performance. With this Black Friday deal from Very, it also becomes quite appealing in terms of price, as with code W74L8, it becomes with possible to get the Magic V2 for just £719.

We've actually tested the Magic V2, although that was the Porsche Design variant that added an extra 4GB of RAM and a 1TB storage option, as well as some cosmetic accessories. However, under the bonnet, it's the same phone that's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that powered it to some fantastic results in our benchmark testing, and means the Magic V2 is a wonderfully responsive phone for everything from basic workloads to more intensive gaming and multi-tasking. This model comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, giving you decent scope for storing apps and games on, while the 5000mAh battery is good for a couple of days of use before you'll need to charge the phone up.

In addition, its OLED screens are of a decent size, with the 6.43-inch cover screen and 7.92-inch main display. Both panels offer a sublime 120Hz refresh rate for zippy motion, while offer respective resolutions of 2376x1060 and 2344x2156 to garner some fantastic detail. The triple camera setup features a 50MP main snapper, 50MP ultrawide and 20MP telephoto that captures solid photos with marvellous colours and detail, although its 10x digital zoom felt a little limiting. The Magic V2 is also a sleek phone, with a sub-10mm thickness and a weight of under 250g, while its black leather rear surface looks classy and keeps it grippy in hand.

If you want to jump onto the foldable bandwagon at a bargain price, this Honor Magic V2 deal for Black Friday from Very is well worth your time.