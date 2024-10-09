This top-tier 80+ Gold Fractal Design 550W PSU is a true Prime Big Deal Days bargain

Fractal Design may well be a brand best known for their trendy PC cases such as the North and Terra, but they also make everything from fans and coolers to power supplies. One of their top choices, the Ion in 550W form, is currently down to £55 for Prime Big Deal Days, giving you a seriously reliable and reputable PSU for quite a good price.

In the context of powerful components that require a minimum of 800W and more, 550W of power doesn't seem like a lot. However, it's worth knowing that this is still enough power for a 1080p or moderate 1440p system, with this being ample power for the likes of a 4060 Ti and RX 7700 XT. According to some sources, you can even power an RX 7800 XT with a 550W PSU, even if it's below AMD's recommendation, although sticking to the recommendations is always advisable!

This PSU is also a top-tier option on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of the LTT Forums) which is testament to how well it performs. The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. The fact it's also fully modular is also pretty handy for less case clutter with your cables making cable management that little bit easier, so you only need to plug in the cables that are required to get your PC up and running.

If you want to grab a solid, efficient PSU for powering your rig, this 550W Fractal Design Ion from Amazon is a bargain for Prime Big Deal Days.