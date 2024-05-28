Grab this massive 256GB SanDisk Ultra Flair USB drive for just £19 from Amazon

If there's one piece of tech I recommend everyone has with them at all times, it's a good capacity USB flash drive. It may sound silly, but the fact is that if you're on-the-go a lot, or you simply need to ferry files from one device to another, then getting a competent USB flash drive is integral. Luckily, getting capacious ones with solid perforamnce has become a lot easier, and a lot cheaper, too. For instance, this 256GB SanDisk Ultra option is down to £19 from Amazon. This is a drive that was first listed for £90 or thereabouts a number of years ago, which just goes to show the power that the democratisation of technology has.

The thing is, we've all got USB drives at home, but usually they're older ones with capacities in the single digits, which with modern file sizes, isn't much at all. For instance, my old favourite Kingston one is only 8GB, and that's barely enough for a few hi-res video files or other media I'm regularly moving from one device to another. For reference, this SanDisk option is 256GB in size, which makes a mockery of those older flash drives you'll likely have knocking around, and means you can store a lot on it in one go.

As well as offering 256GB of capacity, this drive also offers particularly nippy speeds of up to 150MB/s reads, which makes it especially quick for accessing data. To give you an idea of those transfer speeds, SanDisk provides the example that this Ultra drive should be able to transfer a full length film in under 30 seconds. Having this extra capacity also means that you actually have more space than some early SSDs, making it a good choice for backing up data from old laptops and the like - or just keeping a decent collection of video downloads for you to watch on your smart TV.

If you're looking to grab a speedy and capacious USB drive for less, this SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB model is a bargain from Amazon right now.