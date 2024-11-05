Grab this Dell 144Hz gaming monitor for as low as £101 with some code-stacking

Dell's S2721HGFA 27-inch gaming monitor is a great 1080p 144Hz performer, and with the recent reductions we've seen on panels across the board, can be yours for quite a discount. Using some handy code stacking, you can get this panel for as low as £101 with code AFF5MON and by signing up to Dell Rewards.

Allow me to explain how this works. The panel itself is already reduced down to £122 from its previous £174 list price, while the AFF5MON code brings it down to £116. You can then get £15 off by signing up to Dell Rewards (free) where you have until November 17th to get 1500 points - equivalent to the value of £15. You can then redeem those 1500 points at checkout to bring the cost of the S2721HGFA down to £101.

A 1080p resolution is a great fit for an entry-level to mid-range gaming PC or laptop, while the slight 1500R curve that the S2721HGFA's screen features also should add a touch more immersion. Moreover, you're getting a VA panel here, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate to offer smoother output. In a general sense, £130 really is pretty cheap for a 1080p monitor with this refresh rate, especially considering the sea of similarly priced panels I see on a weekly basis with 60Hz or 75Hz refresh rates. A 144Hz monitor is going to provide smoother motion than monitors with lower refresh rates, which is especially handy for more high-intensity gaming, such as competitive FPS titles like CS:GO.

This particular Dell panel also comes with a solid 350 nits of brightness, as well as a 3000:1 contrast ratio, aiding performance in darker scenes. Moreover, support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync provides VRR for both Team Green and Team Red GPUs to offer a tear-free experience. The port selection of both HDMI and DP 1.2 may be a little sparse compared to other monitors, but it still provides the chance for you to connect this Dell monitor to a whole host of devices.

It should also be said that the S2721HGFA is pretty sleek looking with a grey plastic chassis, and should fit well as the centrepiece of your setup. Moreover, the stand offers a good level of adjustment with height adjust and tilt, and the OSD this monitor offers should also be pretty convenient to use.

£101 for a monitor as feature packed as this Dell S2721HGFA is a ridiculous deal, and if you're someone in need of a new monitor on the cheap, this is a fantastic option.