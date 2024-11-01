Go grab this 128GB Kingston USB drive for a fiver - you never know when it'll come in handy

It's gotten to a point where capacious USB sticks are dime a dozen in terms of their cost, and if you get one at the right time, there are some cracking deals around. To prove my point, take a look below - Kingston's DataTraveler 70 USB flash drive is available in 128GB form for just £5 from Amazon. That's some insane value for money for a handy drive that you can use to transfer files between PCs, update your motherboard's BIOS or reinstall operating systems. You never know when you might need one, aftr all.

You might be someone who has a lot of spare USB sticks knocking around that were given out for free; I know I certainly have. The problem with those drives though is that their capacities are more than likely in the single digits - my old favourite Kingston one is only 8GB. Getting one with a 128GB capacity like this Kingston one saves you the hassle of plugging and unplugging tonnes of USB sticks in the hunt for one that's of a good size. Keep it by you at all times, and you certainly won't go wrong. For bonus points, give it a silly name - I've named all my drives so I don't get confused as to which one is which - shout out to the OGs Bert, Steve and John.

This Kingston drive is also USB-C ended, providing solid compatibility with everything from phones to modern MacBooks and laptops that stand firm with the USB-C port - I'm looking at you, modern MacBook Air. It's also quite a compact drive, so you can basically sling it into a spare jacket pocket and forget about it.

This deal just acts as a testament to how affordable flash storage has gotten recently, and it works out to a cost of 4.15p per GB, which is ridiculous value for money. We've seen a lot of storage deals in recent times, mainly highlighting ones on SSDs and HDDs, but dinkier flash drives are certainly not forgotten. As much as we may be seeing some prices rise, it's nice to see the humble USB drive remaining firm.

If you're after an affordable and rather portable storage solution with lots of capacity, this Amazon deal on the Kingston DataTraveler 70 128GB USB drive is not to be missed.