Glorious' excellent GMMK 2 is down to £75 as a remnant of Prime Big Deal Days

As much as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may well be over officially, there are still some deals quietly rumbling on in the background. One of the best reductions that's still going on is a hefty discount on Glorious' GMMK 2 96 percent layout keyboard. This is a near full-size layout mechanical board with an aluminium frame, hot-swappable capabilities and a whole lot more. From Amazon, it's just £75 at the moment, which is seriously good value.

The GMMK 2 96 offers a lot for the money here, with the benefits of a near full-size layout. It's an odd layout to look at at first, with then nav cluster keys moved to being above the number pad, while the rest of the keys sit close together in continuous lines. It's designed to offer a near full-complement of keys and functions in a slightly smaller form factor. The 96 percent layout, or 1800 layout as it's known, is one of the more unique options out there and is one of my preferred options, alongside TKL and 75%. I can't really go any smaller. As well as this, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with an aluminium top plate for structural rigidity and a smooth finish, as well as textured doubleshot keycaps to allow its RGB lighting to shine through, and to emphasise its more enthusiast-level targeting.

With this in mind, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with pre-lubed Fox linear switches, which are GMMK's own options. They're a more standard 45g linear switch, which should be light and snappy under finger, making them ideal for use in games. Being prelubricated also means they should be especially smooth and pleasant to use. If, for whatever reason, those switches aren't to your taste, then as the GMMK 2 96 is hot-swappable, you can change the switches out with the bundled keycap and switch puller and add in a completely different set with ease. For better acoustics, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with sound dampening foam inside to prevent any rattle or ping, while there is also the option for use with either the Glorious Core software for controlling lighting and programming macros, or to flash firmware changes with QMK for more extensive tinkering.

If you're after a great near full-size mechanical keyboard at quite the discount, then this GMMK 2 96 deal on Amazon is well worth your time.