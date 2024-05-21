Get this RTX 4070 Super powered Horizon Thunder prebuilt PC from CCL for £1120 right now

If you want a solid PC that's going to offer beefy performance at 1440p, I may well have found the deal for you. At the moment, CCL is offering their Horizon Thunder PC, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Nvidia RTX 4070 Super inside for £1120 - with the same components and a Windows licence, it's much the same cost as speccing and building one through PC Part Picker. Purchasing a pre-built in this instance therefore takes the hassle out while giving you much of the same specs.

The 5600X is a derivative of one of our favourite budget CPUs, and offers solid performance for both gaming and content creation with its six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock of 4.4GHz. Likewise, the RTX 4070 Super inside is the star of the show, offering an excellent uptick in performance compared to the standard 4070, as well as fantastic generation-on-generation performance against the RTX 3080. The 4070 Super is up to the task with 1440p RT workloads, such as in Cyberpunk 2077 with a result of 51.26fps, as we noted in our review.

Otherwise, this PC comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, hitting the sweet spot for value and performance, while offering enough headroom for gaming and more intense workloads, and a 500GB NVMe Kingston NV2 SSD. While that may not be a lot out of the box, the drive can always be replaced down the line. The ASUS Prime A520M-K motherboard also offers solid I/O with everything from a range of speedy USB 3.2 Gen 1 A ports as well as gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI port. It may be more of a basic motherboard, but it's still serviceable for what's on offer here. A 650W power supply also gives you enough grunt for powering these components, and room for adding in more power hungry components down the line. That all comes in a fetching white case, for the aesthetic, if that's what you're into.

If you want to nab a decently specced PC for 1440p gaming, complete with an RTX 4070 Super inside, this CCL deal on the Horizon Thunder pre-built is for you.