Get this reliable 16GB kit of Kingston Fury Beast DDR4-3200 RAM for just £27 from Amazon

DDR4 RAM still makes a lot of sense in 2024 if you're angling for a more affordable PC build that packs a punch. This Kingston Fury Beast kit has long been one of the most popular choices for builders due to its no-frills approach and solid price tag. To this end, from Amazon, it's down to £26, which is an excellent price.

This is a 3200MT/s CL16 dual-channel kit, which hits the price to performance sweet spot for DDR4 RAM in our experience. Lower frequency DDR4 RAM incurs a noticeable performance penalty and doesn't cost any less, and you need to spend significantly more to bump up frame-rates by only a few percentage points, making RAM beyond this threshold not really worthwhile from a value perspective.

16GB of RAM is pretty much the bare minimum these days for PCs, whether for gaming or for content creation workloads, and this Kingston kit remains a solid choice for those workloads.It's also worth noting that this Kingston RAM kit is also quite a purposeful looking kit with a black heat spreader, complete with Fury Beast branding in an accented, mean grey colourway. There isn't any RGB to speak of here, so if you're more about building a PC that's going to be handy for a cleaner aesthetic, this Kingston set should fit right in.

If you do need some more RAM to upgrade your system with, or you're building a new one and want to get a solid bang for the buck option that's going to be suitable for some intensive workloads, you certainly won't go wrong if you pick up this Kingston Fury Beast 16GB DDR4 kit.