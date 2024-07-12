Get this refurb 55-inch Panasonic OLED for a great price with this eBay reduction

Panasonic may not be the first name that comes to mind on the front of OLED tellies, with more popular choices coming from the likes of LG and Sony. Nonetheless, Panasonic's choices remain solid options with all the classic features of OLEDs, as well as decent gaming features and some extras, too. This 55-inch LZ1500B model is available from Panasonic's own eBay store for £950 with code SUNNY5 - that's pretty good! This is a certified refurbished unit, but it has undergone stringent testing from Panasonic to ensure it's fully functional. It also comes with all original accessories and a one year warranty, too.

This LZ1500B model is perhaps similar to LG's C-series lineup of televisions, being the mid-range choice that packs a punch at its respective price point. As an OLED, you're getting some sublime image quality, complete with the signature, inky blacks we've come to expect and vibrant colours. Being a 1500 model also means this Panasonic telly benefits from a new 'EX' Master OLED Pro panel for higher brightness, allowing for even better handling of HDR content and even sharper highlights. With this in mind, it also has excellent HDR support with support for Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ - the latter is a rarity on some sets at this price. It also benefits from a new version of Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor, which adds in a handy tweak to unlock higher peak brightness, while there is also a heat sink so the screen can run brighter without increased risk of burn-in.

The gamers in the crowd will be pleased to know the TX-55LZ1500B comes with a decent complement of gaming features that could put it as one of the best 4K gaming TVs out there today. This Panasonic OLED features 4 HDMI ports, two of which of which are HDMI 2.1 capable, meaning 4K 120Hz gaming is possible. Moreover, there's also a good selection of VRR modes supported, whether it's AMD FreeSync Premium or HDMI Forum VRR, to help eliminate screen tearing or juddering whether you're on PC or a console. Handily, Panasonic also bundles in a Game Control Board feature, which allows you to go deeper into the settings to customise your gaming experience as you wish.

From an audio perspective, the TX-55LZ1500B features speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, offering you the chance to get some more immersive audio without plugging in any dedicated audio units. Atmos works by projecting sound over you, encompassing you in sound for an immersive experience. With this in mind though, getting a dedicated soundbar or set of speakers for your telly is likely to improve things, not just in the case of this Panasonic option, but televisions more generally.

If you want to grab a capable mid-range OLEDs with some fantastic features for the price, this eBay deal on a refurb Panasonic TX-55LZ1500B is not to be missed.