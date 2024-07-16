Get this AMD RX 6950 XT for just £400 as part of Amazon Prime Day

Reductions on AMD's previous top-class card, the RX 6950 XT, have been relatively hard to come by, but for Prime Day, Amazon has slashed its price down to £400. I have no idea why, but the fact remains this is a GPU that can play well at 4K and offers beefy performance even in 2024.

The 6950 XT remains a solid GPU in 2024 in terms of pure rasterisation, with solid results in our testing in the likes of Far Cry 5, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Odyssey against Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3090, even if it is slightly off the pace otherwise. In looking around elsewhere, benchmarks reveal the 6950 XT to offer 4070-level performance, while also being 10 percent or so quicker than AMD's own RX 7800 XT. More modern cards from both Nvidia and AMD will offer better ray-tracing performance, but for £400, you'll be hard pressed to find a beefier option in the current market.

While it may not hold up with Nvidia in terms of RT performance and the powers of DLSS, AMD's FSR 2.0 marks a step in the right direction for Team Red's cards to offer better RT performance than before, while you can also reap more benefits with support for FSR 3, too. It's also especially handy to see that the 6950 XT also comes with both HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports, giving you a lot of choice for I/O and outputs, meaning this is an ideal card to use for high res, HFR gaming, especially with HDMI 2.1 included.

The fact also remains that this is the reference card, which looks modern with a triple-fan shroud and no RGB. This makes it a great choice for slotting in PC builds where a smattering of flashy lights isn't a top priority, and you want something that looks a bit meaner.

If you want to grab AMD's previous flagship GPU at mid-range money in 2024, look no further than this Prime Day price cut on the RX 6950 XT.