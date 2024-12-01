Get this 1440p 240Hz AOC Agon Pro OLED monitor for less than £500 for Black Friday

2024 has certainly been the year of the OLED gaming monitor, and while a lot of options have come in with premium price tags, this Amazon deal on the 27-inch 1440p 240Hz AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD for £100 off its list price at £449 may well look to redress the balance this Black Friday by offering a compeling 27-inch QHD option with a high refresh rate and more to boot.

Of course, a 27-inch 1440p monitor doesn't usually cost this much, being around the £200 mark for a more 'standard' IPS screen at the moment. However, in the context of OLED screens, the AG276QZD is one of, if not, the cheapest we've seen. It hits the sweet spot for resolution and screen size, offering a 27-inch 1440p panel that gives the benefit of plenty of screen real estate alongside a resolution that's much easier to drive than 4K. Then there's also the 240Hz refresh rate to allow for some extremely smooth and responsive on-screen action, as well as a lighting fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time. There is support for VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync to prevent any tearing or juddering, while HDR10 support is also present for added vibrancy in supported content.

The kicker for the AG276QZD is the fact this is an OLED panel, which means deep blacks, surpreme contrast and sublime colours. As someone who's been in the OLED bubble for a couple of years with our main TV and more recently with a new monitor, it's life-changing. If you're worried about potential burn-in, the AG276QZD comes with a host of built-in features such as multiple levels of pixel shift and pixel washing settings, and a three year warranty which includes burn-in coverage.

In addition, the AG276QZD comes with a convenient OSD controlled by a joystick on the rear of the panel, as well as some rear-facing ambient LEDs for extra pizzazz. The port selection here is okay for the price, with a pair of HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 options, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and three USB ports. You don't get more advanced features such as a KVM or USB-C connectivity, though. This is also a smart-looking monitor with an angular stand and lots of adjustment with pivot, tilt, height adjust and portrait orientation all present.

If you want to grab a capable 1440p OLED monitor for a steal of a deal, look no further than this Black Friday Amazon reduction on the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD.