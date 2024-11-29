Get the solid Logitech G502 X (and a free mousepad) for just £50 from Currys

Logitech's updated G502 X model has been one of our favourite gaming mice in its wireless form, although it is also available in wired flavour with a hefty discount from Black Friday. From Currys, this G502 X is £50 with the benefit of a free Logitech mousepad, too.

The G502 X has made for one of the most comfortable mice I've used. The update to a new model has introduced a new thin-wall exoskeleton design though, which reduces the weight of the mouse down to 89g, which is quite a large shaving off of the previous model. What's more, the the DPI shift button is both reversible and removable for the moments you may not need such precise aiming, such as during FPS games for instance, which marks another handy quality of life function added to this new model over the older G502 Hero.

As for what's inside, the G502 X also brings with it some new opto-mechanical mouse switches, known as Lightforce switches, to provide both the benefit of the lighting quick response times of optical switches and the traditional tactility of mechanical ones. I've always found optical switches to feel quite hollow on mice, so the blend of speedy response times and proper tactility is likely to make the ones here feel pretty good. There's also a 25K HERO sensor inside, much like previous models, to offer an especially snappy and accurate user experience, while a wired connection ensures there should be no latency whatsoever.

Unlike the other models though, this 'standard' G502 X does without any RGB lighting, although you can still use the mouse with Logitech's excellent G Hub software. This will allow you to configure button inputs and macros and so on, which is always welcome. To get RGB, you'll need to shell out for the Plus variant of the revitalised G502, which will run you significantly more than this particular X version, and is also wireless.

With this deal, you also get the benefit of a free Logitech G240 cloth mouse pad, which is normally £10-£12, and gives you a handy surface for the G502 X to be plonked on. It essentially means you're getting the G502 X for £40, which is a bargain.

If you're after a wired gaming mouse that comes with everything you could ever need and more, being comfortable, offering a powerful sensor, and some handy new quality of life features, this Logitech G502 X and G240 bundle deal from Currys is not to be missed.