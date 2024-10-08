Get this giant 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD at a historic low price for Prime Big Deal Days

Samsung's 990 Pro is a premiere choice for PS5 and PC gaming, and now the giant 4TB model has been cut in price to just £230.99 at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days versus £300+ earlier in the year.

That's an excellent price for Digital Foundry's go-to best gaming SSD, which we selected on account of its excellent random and sequential performance, powerful TLC NAND and 4GB DRAM cache. Samsung's Pro lineup is the gold standard, which is we use these exact SSDs in our gaming and video editing rigs.

Samsung 990 Pro - 4TB £230.99 (was £300). This PCIe 4.0 SSD is rated at 7450MB/s max reads and 6900MB/s max writes, with random speeds topping out at 1.6M IOPS for reads and 1.4M IOPS for writes. TLC + DRAM cache. See at Amazon UK

As this is a single-sided 2280 M.2 drive, you can throw it into many laptops as well as desktop PCs. You'll need PCIe 4.0 support on your laptop or desktop motherboard to run the drive at full speed, but the first PCIe 4.0 motherboards were released in 2019 so most PCs made in the last four or five year ought to include it.

For PS5 use, we recommend picking up an NVMe heatsink to stay within Sony's recommendations though it's not strictly necessary. We use and recommend this £8 model, which can also be used with desktop PCs to improve heat dissipation beyond the capabilities of the original heat spreader.

Stay tuned for more deals as we find them; and be sure to check out our friends at IGN for more UK October Prime Day tech and gaming deals.