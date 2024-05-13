Get the briliant Logitech G29 for £189 from Amazon with this fantastic Gaming Week deal

Logitech's G29 has been one of my go-to recommendations for those wanting a reliable entry-level racing wheel for many years now, and it's one I've continued to use in a range of titles, my beloved Assetto Corsa included. As a part of Amazon's Gaming Week promo, the humble G29 has been discounted down to a marvellous price at £189, which represents a big saving on its usual £259 list price.

The Logitech G29 is arguably the better-specced version of the pair of wheels that the Swiss brand makes, alongside the G920, given it features RPM indicator lights, the plus/minus buttons and control dial where its sibling doesn't. The G29 works with both PlayStation and PC, and it's on the latter where I've used my G29 for the last seven or so years. That wheel was my entry point into sim racing, and it can be yours too, for good reason. I've been using one in the likes of Assetto Corsa, Automobilista, Richard Burns Rally and Euro Truck Simulator 2, and it helps to provide a lot of immersion at a lower cost. It's a well-made option with a solid plastic base and pedals, complete with steel construction on the shifter paddles and pedals. Combined with this, its hand-stitched leather rim is comfortable to use, and the button placement makes sense, with lots of options for mapping inputs to, especially with the addition of the dial and plus and minus buttons. I usually map the dial to an ignition start, and the plus and minus to boost toggles in Assetto Corsa on cars with controllable boost levels.

There's 900 degrees of rotation on offer, while its gear-based force feedback is decent. It may not be as well executed as a direct drive equivalent, but those cost a fair amount more than the G29 does, and for most people, the force feedback afforded here should be fine. It may seem stupid to say, but the fact you get a dedicated clutch pedal is a bonus, as some options such as the Thrustmaster T128 don't have them, which seems a little odd. For more immersion to go with that Clutch pedal for non-sequential gearboxes, you can also grab a dedicated Logitech G Driving Force shifter (marked down to £39 on Amazon), which is a must-have accessory in my view for use with vehicles that have an H-Pattern shifter, be it a truck or historic racing cars. I'm usually dabbling with pre-war era historics from the 1920s and 1930s, or pelting stuff up the Goodwood Hill Climb on Assetto Corsa, but your mileage may vary.

In the grand scheme of things, £189 for a full set of wheel and pedals isn't a bad price, especially one as solid as the Logitech G29. If you want to grab a fantastic racing wheel at a real bargain of a price, this Amazon deal is well worth a look.