Dough's glossy Spectrum 4K 144Hz monitor is $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days

The glossy version of the Dough Spectrum One 4K 144Hz 27-inch monitor is $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days, bringing it to just $375.99 in the US. That makes it a strong choice for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X owners that can make use of its high-end specs, HDMI 2.1 support and beautiful design. We tested this model at $699 and it dropped to $599 last Black Friday, so this is a huge additional discount and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

The Dough Spectrum One is one of only a handful of monitors to come with a properly glossy screen, enhancing perceived colour, contrast and HDR at the expense of more distracting reflections. That's a huge upgrade over the matte coatings we normally see, and the Spectrum One makes the most of it with a Fast IPS screen that hits a DisplayHDR 600 certification, with fast pixel transitions, wide viewing angles and solid colour reproduction.

This monitor doesn't come with a stand though, so we recommend picking up a cheap monitor arm like this reduced $34 example from Huanuo; other 100x100 VESA mounts are available.

Don't like a glossy display? You're also able to get a matte version of the same screen via the link above, but we'd recommend the glossy version if you can adjust your setup to take full advantage of it.

Regardless, you get a great monitor for gaming, watching HDR video content and getting work done. I used the Eve Spectrum for years as my primary monitor, and it's still in use as the monitor for our CPU test rig after being supplanted by the gorgeous (but hideously expensive) Dell Alienware AW3225DF QD-OLED about a year ago. That QD-OLED monitor now ranks among the best gaming monitors on the market, but its four-figure price in most regions makes it in a different weight class entirely to this discounted Spectrum!

It's also worth noting that Dough has not attracted the best reputation when it comes to customer service and fulfillment, but thankfully buying through Amazon US, both of these elements are taken care of by the generally excellent Amazon team instead - minimising the risk somewhat. Regardless, it's worth reading up on the company before committing to a purchase.

Based on my own experience, the product itself is thankfully above reproach and therefore I'm happy to recommend it at this reduced price. This is a lot of monitor for $376 - just don't forget to budget for a monitor arm or stand if you don't have one spare already!