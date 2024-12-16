Corsair's reliable RM750x PSU is down to just £80 from Scan Computers

Corsair's RM-x power supplies have developed a reputation for being reliable units suitable for powering a range of PCs, and while usually more expensive than the competition, provide excellent value and longevity. From Scan Computers at the moment, this 750W model is down to £80, marking out a great price on one of the more powerful choices in the lineup, and giving you a £20 saving against its previous £100 price tag.

750W of power is suitable for virtually anything these days, barring the likes of an RTX 4090 and such. Nvidia recommends a 700W minimum for the 4070 Ti Super, while AMD recommends a 700W minimum for the RX 7800 XT, so you've got a little bit of headroom here for a beefy 1440p and 4K-capable system. This is a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. If it's also any further proof, Corsair's RMx PSUs are A-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums). Inside, this RM750x features a 135mm mag-lev fan with custom engineered rotors for a top-spec choice with little noise and excellent reliability, which is solid.

The fact this is also a fully modular PSU also helps for cable management, and to allow for better airflow. Building a PC without a modular power supply can be a bit of a pain, given you'd have to find somewhere to put all the loose cables you aren't using, so a fully modular option keeps things convenient. Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems

If you want to grab a reliable PSU for a new or existing PC, this Scan Computers deal on the Corsair RM750x is not to be missed.