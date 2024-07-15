Best early Prime Day SSD, HDD and Micro SD card deals 2024

Want to grab some solid deals on SSDs, HDDs and memory cards to boost the storage of your PC, console or gaming handheld? We've got you covered with a huge range of early Prime Day 2024 storage deals, all of which bear the Digital Foundry seal of approval.

We'll mostly be focusing on Amazon's deals, but we'll include rival offers too where it makes sense. As usual, we're covering the UK and US regions, with separate sections for each.

We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!

Best Prime Day SSD deals

SSDs lie at the heart of many a modern device, from PC handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally to full-size desktop PCs, laptops and even the PlayStation 5. Here are the best Prime Day deals we've spotted for each region, with special sections for high-end PCs, PC handhelds, older PCs without NVMe slots and more.

UK deals

SSD Specs w/ Max Read Speed Deal Price Regular Price Recommended for PS5 + high-end PCs Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink PCIe 4.0, TLC, DRAM, 7000MB/s £144 £160 Crucial T500 1TB Heatsink PCIe 4.0, TLC, DRAM, 7300MB/s £83 £130 Recommended for PC Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0, QLC, no DRAM, 5000MB/s £116 £170 Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0, QLC, no DRAM, 5000MB/s £62 £95 Recommended 2230 drives for Steam Deck, ROG Ally and other PC handhelds WD Black SN770M 2TB PCIe 4.0, TLC, no DRAM, 5000MB/s £150 £184 Corsair MP600 Core Mini 1TB PCIe 4.0, QLC, no DRAM, 5000MB/s £86 £91 Recommended for PCs and laptops without NVMe slots only Samsung 860 Qvo 1TB SATA, QLC, DRAM, 550MB/s £63 £99

US deals

SSD Specs w/ Max Read Speed Deal Price Regular Price Recommended for PS5 + high-end PCs Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0, TLC, DRAM, 7450MB/s $300 $465 Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Heatsink PCIe 4.0, TLC, DRAM, 6600MB/s $158 $184 Lexar NM790 1TB PCIe 4.0, TLC, no DRAM, 7400MB/s $70 £95 Recommended for PC PNY CS3150 XLR8 Epic-X 1TB PCIe 5.0, TLC, DRAM, 11500MB/s $157 $185 Recommended 2230 drives for Steam Deck, ROG Ally and other PC handhelds TeamGroup MP44S 2TB PCIe 4.0, TLC, no DRAM, 5000MB/s $140 $175 Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB PCIe 4.0, TLC, no DRAM, 4800MB/s $90 $115 Recommended for PCs and laptops without NVMe slots only Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SATA, TLC, DRAM, 560MB/s $146 $255

Best Prime Day HDD deals

Hard drives are still the best way to add dozens of terabytes of storage to your PC in one fell swoop, even if spinning rust drives do come with disadvantages in terms of speed and durability. Here are our best shouts this Prime Day for HDD deals, with the price per gigabyte listed where relevant.

UK deals

HDD Price/Gig Deal Price Regular Price WD Elements 18TB External 0.19p/GB £348 £454

US deals

HDD Price/Gig Deal Price Regular Price Toshiba N300 Pro NAS 8TB 0.25¢/GB $199 $240

Best Prime Day Micro SD deals

Micro SD cards are one of the wonders of the modern world, packing frankly huge amounts of storage into a space smaller than your fingernail. We often see big discounts on these memory cards for Prime Day, and that's great for anyone looking to upgrade the storage on their Switch, Steam Deck, smartphone or one of the many other devices that take these little guys. Here are our picks of the best deals, with a focus on the larger capacity models - all the way up to 1.5TB! We've listed the price per gigabyte for each one to make it obvious where the best value lies.

UK deals

Micro SD Price/Gig Deal Price Regular Price Sandisk Ultra 1.5TB 8.4p/GB £127 £149

US deals

Micro SD Price/Gig Deal Price Regular Price Sandisk Ultra 1.5TB 7.3¢/GB $110 $150 Lexar Play 1TB 7.4¢/GB $74 $130 Silicon Power 512GB 5.6¢/GB $29 $36

