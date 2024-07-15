Best early Prime Day monitor deals 2024

As you may have gathered, Amazon's Prime Day shopping holiday is set to return on July 16th and 17th, bringing with it a host of tech deals. We're highlighting our favourite early monitor deals on this page, from entry-level 1080p monitors to higher-end 1440p and 4K models.
Choosing the best gaming monitor for you can take a little bit of research, but in general we recommend something that fits nicely with your PC or console of choice. For example, low to mid-range gaming PCs are best off with a 1080p or 1440p screen to ensure playable frame-rates, while higher-end machines - plus PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles - suit a 4K screen.
As well as resolution, specs like refresh rate and screen type can impact your experience, so we'll add some advice where appropriate to help guide your choices. We've tested hundreds of monitors over the years, so trust us to pick out the best options available!
