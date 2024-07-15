Best early Prime Day monitor deals 2024

As you may have gathered, Amazon's Prime Day shopping holiday is set to return on July 16th and 17th, bringing with it a host of tech deals. We're highlighting our favourite early monitor deals on this page, from entry-level 1080p monitors to higher-end 1440p and 4K models.

Choosing the best gaming monitor for you can take a little bit of research, but in general we recommend something that fits nicely with your PC or console of choice. For example, low to mid-range gaming PCs are best off with a 1080p or 1440p screen to ensure playable frame-rates, while higher-end machines - plus PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles - suit a 4K screen.

As well as resolution, specs like refresh rate and screen type can impact your experience, so we'll add some advice where appropriate to help guide your choices. We've tested hundreds of monitors over the years, so trust us to pick out the best options available!

Best Prime Day 1080p monitor deals

Image credit: Benq/Digital Foundry

UK deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price BenQ Mobiuz EX240N 24" 1080p, 165Hz, VA £109 £150

US deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Acer Nitro KG241Y Sbiip 24" 1080p, 165Hz, VA $120 $173

Best Prime Day 1440p monitor deals

Image credit: Asus/Digital Foundry

UK deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Asus Tuf Gaming VG32VQ1BR 32" 1440p, 144Hz, curved VA £249 £399 Asus ProArt PA278QV 27" 1440p, 60Hz, IPS, 100% sRGB £219 £349

US deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Acer Nitro XV271U 27" 1440p, 180Hz, IPS $200 $290

Best Prime Day 4K monitor deals

Image credit: Gigabyte/Digital Foundry

UK deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Gigabyte M28U 28" 4K, 144Hz, HDMI 2.1, KVM £459 £479

US deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28" 4K, 60Hz, IPS $274 $290 LG Ultragear 32GQ750 32" 4K, 144Hz, IPS, HDMI 2.1 $432 $700 Dell G3223Q 32" 4K, 144Hz, IPS, HDMI 2.1 $557 $700

Best Prime Day ultrawide monitor deals

Image credit: Samsung/Digital Foundry

UK deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Samsung Odyssey G5 34" 1440p, 165Hz, curved VA £355 £450

US deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Samsung Odyssey G5 34" 1440p, 165Hz, curved VA $330 $550

Best Prime Day portable monitor deals

Image credit: Arzopa/Digital Foundry

UK deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Arzopa Portable Monitor S1 15" 1080p, 60Hz, IPS, USB-C £120 £140 Zeuslap Portable Monitor 16" 1600p, 144Hz, IPS, USB-C £87 w/ code GBPEPPER08 via AliExpress

US deals

Monitor Specs Deal Price Regular Price Arzopa Portable Monitor S1 15" 1080p, 60Hz, IPS, USB-C $86 $130

