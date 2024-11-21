Digital Foundry's best Black Friday 2024 PC gaming deals: components, peripherals and monitors

Black Friday is now a week away from its official November 29th start time, but the bulk of UK and US retailers have already begun their promotions with deep discounts available on a range of PC gaming components, peripherals and displays. That kind of stuff is exactly in our wheelhouse here at Digital Foundry, so we're taking the time to round up all of the early Black Friday deals on the items that we've tested and can recommend.

Click the links below or scroll on for the highlights so far, broken down by country and category. Each deal table can be sorted or even filtered to find exactly what you're looking for. Have fun!

UK Black Friday 2024 deals: PC peripherals

What's hot in PC peripherals? Right now the trends include ultra-light mice, graphene driver headsets and rapid trigger mechanical keyboards, but there are a huge amount of other PC peripherals discounted for the year's biggest shopping holiday. We've rounded up the ones we've tested and can recommend at their new deal prices.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note Headset Corsair Virtuoso Pro £99.99 £169.99 41% Great-sounding open-back headset - write-up Headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 £179.00 £199.00 10% Better build, more v-shaped audio than XM5 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 £247.00 £379.00 35% Better and more neutral audio than XM4 Keyboard Cherry KC 200 MX £59.99 £75.62 21% 100% size w/ Cherry MX2A silent red switches - review Keyboard Logitech K400 Plus £23.99 £44.99 47% Wireless keyboard + pad for media PCs, VR, etc Mouse Glorious Model O £24.99 £49.99 50% Wired ultra-light, DF's top pick for years Mouse Glorious Model O Wireless £34.99 £79.99 56% Wireless ultra-light mouse, top DF pick Mouse Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed £46.49 £69.99 34% Comfy 9-button wireless gaming mouse Mouse Logitech MX Master 2S £39.99 £59.99 33% Top office mouse w/ infinite scroll Steam Deck Jsaux Docking Station £23.99 £29.99 20% 100W, ethernet, 2x USB-A, 4K 60Hz HDMI

UK Black Friday 2024 deals: PC components

It's a funny time for PC components right now. Everyone wants a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, but stocks are low, while Intel's new Core Ultra chips are readily available but not so highly rated for gaming. Meanwhile, new GPUs aren't expected any time soon, but fast NVMe storage is always in high demand - and after a price bump earlier in the year we're starting to see some historic lows on rapid PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 models plus quick portable SSDs and Micro SD cards for Steam Deck. Here are the UK highlights as things stand.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note GPU Gigabyte RX 7800 XT £419.99 £499.00 16% Excellent value AMD GPU for 1440p SSD Samsung 990 Evo Plus 2TB £103.99 £178.79 42% Fast PCIe 5.0/4.0 SSD w/ TLC + HMB SSD WD SN850X 4TB £219.99 £264.77 17% Fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD w/ TLC + DRAM Motherboard ASRock B550 Steel Legend £84.99 £124.99 32% Inexpensive Ryzen 5000 mobo Motherboard Gigabyte B650 Eagle Ax £110.99 £136.20 19% Great value Ryzen 7000/9000 mobo Micro SD Lexar Play 1TB Micro SD £70.99 £105.99 33% Cheapest 1TB Micro SD

UK Black Friday 2024 deals: TVs and monitors

The age of the 4K 120Hz TV is well and truly upon us, with the desirable-for-gaming HDMI 2.1 standard now available on most mid-range and high-end sets. In the world of monitors, things are a little more fast-moving, with QD-OLED and W-OLED panels hitting mainstream price points and resolution/refresh spec sheets getting pushed out further and further. Expect good deals on a range of DF-recommended models.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note OLED monitor 27" Asus XG27AQDMG £498.99 £698.99 29% Great value 1440p 240Hz OLED

US Black Friday 2024 deals: PC peripherals

On the opposite side of the Atlantic, PC peripheral trends are flowing in much the same direction - better typing mechanical keyboards with fancy analogue inputs, lighter mice with higher polling rates and better-sounding gaming headsets, often with ANC features at the high end. Here are the highlights thus far.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note Steam Deck Jsaux Docking Station $23.99 $39.99 40% 100W, ethernet, 2x USB-A, 4K 60Hz HDMI PC Handheld Lenovo Legion Go 1TB $549.99 $749.99 27% Ryzen Z1 Extreme 8.8" 144Hz

US Black Friday 2024 deals: PC components

Upgrading your PC? It's a good time for it, with new CPUs and motherboards on the market from both Intel and AMD, plus great prices on DDR5 RAM and NVMe SSD storage. Even if you've got an older Ryzen system, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D represents a great upgrade path without needing a new motherboard or RAM, while Intel's 12th-gen through 14th-gen parts are now more affordable than ever. We've also got Steam Deck storage upgrades in this section.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note Micro SD SanDisk 1.5TB Micro SD $88.99 $109.99 19% Biggest Micro SD available! Micro SD Lexar Play 1TB Micro SD $65.95 $129.99 49% Cheapest 1TB Micro SD GPU MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super OC $739.99 $839.99 12% Powerful 1440p/4K GPU w/ DLSS 3 Frame-Gen GPU Asus RTX 4070 Ti Super OC $739.48 $869.99 15% Powerful 1440p/4K GPU w/ DLSS 3 Frame-Gen SSD Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $119.99 $204.95 41% Fast, reliable PCIe 4.0 SSD SSD WD SN850X 8TB $549.99 $879.99 38% Biggest, fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD HDD WD EasyStore 20TB $249.99 $449.99 44% Gargantuan external USB 3.0 HDD Case CM NR200 Mini ITX $49.99 $109.99 55% My favourite SFF case, easy and efficient

US Black Friday 2024 deals: TVs and monitors

2024 is the year of the OLED when it comes to PC monitors, with Samsung QD-OLED and LG W-OLED panels offering higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and better subpixel structures than their predecessors. If you don't fancy an OLED, then there are plenty of good Mini LED alternatives too. Plus, in the TV space, getting a high-end HDMI 2.1 set with 4K 120Hz support for PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X is more affordable than ever before.

Category Product Deal Was Discount Note OLED monitor 27" AOC AG276QZD2 $399.99 $599.99 33% 1440p 240Hz OLED esports monitor

That's all the deals for now!

