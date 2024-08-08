AMD's speedy Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a steal from Ebuyer right now

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D is perhaps best described as the awkward middle child between the top-class 7950X3D and beefy but affordable 7800X3D. With this in mind, it's also been quite resistant to discounts, so finding this one from Ebuyer is especially excellent. You can get a 'tray' version of the 7900X3D for £340 from the online retailer, saving you over £100 on its previous price, and getting you one of these CPUs for not much more than either a 7900X or 7800X3D.

I should say before going any further that this is an OEM chip, as opposed to being a full retail version. In essence, this means it comes without a retail box, or a cooler. However, the 7900X3D doesn't come with a cooler in its retail packaging anyways, so it's just the box you're missing out on here in terms of cosmetics, while saving a fair bit compared to the next best price for a retail chip. The big kicker, in theory at least, is the difference in warranty - usually these OEM chips don't come with as much as the retail chips.

Make no bones about it, the 7900X3D is a brisk chip that benefits from AMD's asymmetric V-Cache allocation in content creation workloads with better multi-threading performance. You still also get the same quantity of V-Cache cores as the 7800X3D - 8 - to allow for some especially excellent gaming perofrmance that beats the non -X3D variant of the same chip. In a general sense, this is a seriously powerful choice for both gaming and content creation with a total 12 cores and 24 threads, with a boost clock of up to 5.6GHz.

The 7900X3D runs on AMD's new AM5 platform and is best paired with an X670, B650 or A620 motherboard, though if you're planning a high-end build then opting for X670 or a higher-end B650E choice makes a lot of sense. These usually come with PCIe 5.0 support and a potentially higher allocation of PCIe bandwidth and higher-end VRMs. To this end, I've also spotted a deal from Amazon on a capable Gigabyte B650E AORUS ELITE X AX ICE motherboard. This comes in a gorgeous white colour, with support for PCIe 5.0 both for GPUs and M.2 NVMe SSDs, as well as solid room for expansion elsewhere and a boatload of I/O, and can be yours for £210. AM5 also requires DDR5 RAM; we currently recommend base-spec DDR5-4800 in terms of value or DDR5-6000 to unlock more performance while maintaining good stability.

If you want to grab a beefy CPU for gaming and content creation at quite the discount, this Ebuyer deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is not to be missed.