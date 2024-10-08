AMD's speedy Ryzen 9 7900X3D has plummeted in price for Prime Big Deal Days

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D is perhaps best described as the awkward middle child between the top-class 7950X3D and beefy but affordable 7800X3D. With this in mind, it's also been quite resistant to discounts, so finding this one from Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. With this in mind, it's down to £334, which is a fantastic price for this chip, getting you one for not much more than the prices we've seen either a 7900X or 7800X3D hovering around at in recent months.

Make no bones about it, the 7900X3D is a brisk chip that benefits from AMD's asymmetric V-Cache allocation in content creation workloads with better multi-threading performance. You still also 6 out of the 12 cores that benefit from the extra 3D V-Cache to allow for some especially excellent gaming perofrmance that beats the non -X3D variant of the same chip. In a general sense, this is a seriously powerful choice for both gaming and content creation with a total 12 cores and 24 threads, with a boost clock of up to 5.6GHz.

The 7900X3D runs on AMD's new AM5 platform and is best paired with an X670, B650 or A620 motherboard, though if you're planning a high-end build then opting for X670 or a higher-end B650E choice makes a lot of sense. These usually come with PCIe 5.0 support and a potentially higher allocation of PCIe bandwidth and higher-end VRMs. AM5 also requires DDR5 RAM; we currently recommend base-spec DDR5-4800 in terms of value or DDR5-6000 to unlock more performance while maintaining good stability.

If you want to grab a beefy CPU for gaming and content creation at quite the discount, this Amazon deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is not to be missed.