AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 5700X3D is an amazing price at Amazon right now

If you want to keep the spirit of AM4 alive in 2024, then this discount on AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X3D may be the one for you. This is actually one of Team Red's latest CPUs, being released earlier this year as a more affordable means of accessing an -X3D chip against the 5800X3D. From Amazon today, it's down to well under £200 - £170 to be specific - which gives you some serious power for the price.

The 5700X3D offers remarkably similar performance to the much-lauded 5800X3D, making for a fantastic value gaming CPU, The specs themselves are quite similar, with identical core and thread counts, as well as the same 96MB L3 cache that the 5800X3D has. Where the 5700X3D differs is with its 4.1GHz boost clock against the 5800X3D's 4.5GHz boost. While that 400MHz difference may sound like a fair bit, it's worth noting that both of these CPUs will boost until they hit constraints or limits in terms of power or thermals, meaning the frequencies they will actually hit will be closer than you might think, leading to their similar performance. This essentially makes the 5700X3D an all-conquering CPU that can provide notable FPS increases against more standard AM4 chips.

Of course, with the 5700X3D's release, it signals AMD's intent to keep supporting the AM4 platform that has served a lot of people well for a good few years now. This is a good thing for consumers, as the longevity means prices are sensible for other constituent components. Feature-packed B550 or X570 motherboards are reasonably priced, while DDR4 RAM with good speeds and sensible capacities for designated workloads are also dime a dozen. Speedy NVMe storage may be getting a little more expensive, but we are still seeing reasonable prices in some instances for some rather snappy PCIe 4.0 drives.

If you're after a powerful AMD CPU at a fantastic price, this Amazon deal on the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is an excellent option.