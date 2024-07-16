The best Counter-Strike 2 gaming headset is 50% off in the UK

A big part of my job at Digital Foundry is testing out PC peripherals like gaming headsets, and my game of choice is always Counter-Strike 2. For these sorts of demanding and competitive titles, you need a headset that delivers the critical information - footsteps, gunfire - with the minimum amount of distraction. The best headsets I've tested on those criteria come from Acezone, and their A-Spire headset is now heavily discounted in the US and UK for Prime Day.

The big draw of the A-Spire is that it is an esports headset, first and foremost, down to the inclusion of active noise cancellation - so that you can concentrate on the game with no distractions. The headset also does a good job with passive sound isolation, while mids are raised slightly to highlight the sounds of footsteps. Finally, the headset is also just really comfortable, so it's easy to wear for long periods of time.

Thanks to these qualities, the A-Spire makes it much easier to excel in tactical games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant and Warzone 2.0, with good directionality and a decent microphone for talking to your teammates. The headset can even be updated via Bluetooth, allowing you to change settings without installing software on your PC - ideal for a tournament.

At less than £100 in the UK and $192 in the US, this is a great opportunity to pick up this superb DF-recommended headset at a discount.

Stay tuned for more Black Friday deals as we find them, and thanks for reading. If you use Twitter, you can get our deal alerts at @dealsfoundry.