A lucrative cashback offer makes this 2TB Samsung 990 Pro just £110 from Scan Computers

Samsung's brisk 990 Pro in 2TB form is one of the quickest and most powerful gaming SSDs money can buy, and if you missed out on any number of Black Friday deals on it a few weeks ago, it appears Samsung is saving your bacon thanks to quite a lucrative cashback offer. From Scan Computers, this drive is £160 in 2TB flavour - nothing to write home about normally - but with a £50 cashback promo from Samsung, it brings the price of this drive down to £110 - that's much better,

In taking a look at the drive itself, this 990 Pro model is a fantastic solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. You will just need to add a heatsink to make it the complete package, but these are inexpensive these days. For years, we've recommended this £8 option. Getting a 2TB drive also gives you a lot more space to play with, adding a lot to either the 825GB internal space on the base-model PS5 or doubling the existing 1TB drive on the Slim model.

For PC use, the presence of 2TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a larger Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive. The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7450MB/s reads and 6950MB/s writes. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other programs.

If you're after a speedy SSD that also gives you loads of storage to boot, this 2TB Samsung 990 Pro model is an excellent option with this cashback promo in mind.