Our favourite 4K TV for gaming, the LG C1 OLED, is £775 for a 55-inch model today

It may not be a part of Amazon's Spring Sale that's also going on, but from Box's eBay store, using code CATCH20, you can grab LG's excellent 55-inch C1 OLED for £775, marking out one of the lowest prices we've seen on one of the best 4K gaming TVs you can currently buy.

Okay, the LG C1 may be a couple of years old now, with its original release coming back in 2021, but the fact is that it still remains an excellent and reliable choice for putting content onto the big screen and making it look breathtaking - and it even has some features missing on the 2022 and 2023 models.

With its OLED panel, it offers the signature, inky blacks we've come to expect from the panel type, as well as some impressive contrast that makes for vibrant, poppy colours. It may not be as bright as the newer Evo panels fitted to LG's newer models of C-series OLEDs, but the screen still offers some excellent vibrancy. This is accentuated with the addition of a variety of HDR standards including Dolby Vision and HDR10, helping to offer a sharp picture across a wide range of content.

As a 4K panel too, there's a beautiful level of detail evident here, ideally suited for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming, while the TV's four HDMI 2.1 inputs allow for these platforms to operate at a full 4K 120Hz with HDR. The C1 is also the last LG OLED to support 120Hz Black Frame Insertion, a feature that dims the panel slightly but massively boosts motion clarity. This feature is limited to 60Hz on the C2 and likely the C3, so it's nice to be able to take full advantage of it on the C1.

Remember to use the CATCH20 code to get this price.

The C1 also comes with some low input lag for a responsive gaming experience, and support for a wide range of variable refresh rate standards including both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for eliminating screen tearing and juddering. What's especially clever about the C1 is its Game Optimiser mode that allows the TV to customise its performance based on the genre of game being played, and how much detail you want to see in the darkest and brightest parts of the picture.

Of course, while to get the best out of the C1 from an audio perspective, you're best getting a dedicated set of speakers or soundbar, it's worth highlighting that the built in 40W speakers carry support for Dolby Atmos. Atmos basically creates a sphere of sound all around you, and allows for a more immersive experience whether you're gaming or watching films. While it may be a little bit limited in terms of size and scale compared to a dedicated speaker setup, it's still a reasonable solution until you end up investing in a soundbar or speakers.

£775 for a telly as good as LG's C1 OLED is a bit of a ridiculous deal, especially considering the complement of features you're getting for the money, as well as its simply sublime image quality. Of course, the fact it's a 55-inch TV means you'll need to have space for it before you pull the trigger, but if you're fancying a new television and you want an excellent option, this is definitely worth considering.