This RTX 3070 Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal at £949

It's a good time to buy a gaming laptop, as powerful last-gen models are being phased out in favour of new but expensive 2023 editions. That's certainly the case with this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which packs a Ryzen 6000 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card for £949 when you buy it from Dell's UK web store with a voucher code.

To take £50 off the £999 list price, you'll need to sign up for the Dell newsletter. With that, you'll be emailed a five percent off code which you can then apply at checkout. We've seen RTX 3070 laptops for around £1100 with less powerful kit inside, so to be able to get one with this spec sheet for £949 is fantastic.

Speaking of that processor, this G15 Ryzen Edition comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, which is an especially powerful chip, with its eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of 4.7GHz. With these specs in mind, it should be a formidable processor for everything from gaming to more intense content creation tasks, too. To this end, the RTX 3070 packed inside the G15 is an excellent card for 1440p gaming, as well as cranking things up a notch to 4K, too. In our review of the desktop card, we noted it was a great card that matched the prior-gen RTX 2080 Ti flagship in performance for half the cost - making it a huge improvement in terms of value.

This G15 comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz panel, ideal for a range of title, although you could attach an external monitor to take better advantage of the horsepower that the Ryzen 6800 and RTX 3070 combo provides.

As for other internals, this Dell laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD to give you enough headroom for those intense tasks, as well as a good amount of storage for installing games to, as well. This Dell laptop also looks pretty sleek too, and comes with an RGB-backlit keyboard for an extra sprinkling of colour.

£949 for this Dell G15 from Dell directly is a bit of a steal, especially given the power on offer for the money. If you're someone in need of a new gamimg laptop for reasonable money, this is definitely one to consider.