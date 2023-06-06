This massive 4TB Teamgroup P34 NVMe SSD is just $186 from Amazon USA

4TB SSDs used to be the stuff of legend, but now even these titanic drives are starting to become affordable in flash sales. We spotted a deal across the pond today on a capable 4TB NVMe drive from Teamgroup, which offers a huge amount of storage for just $186 at Amazon USA - down from a regular price of $240.

In doing the maths*, that works out to a price of 4.65 cents per GB, which is especially cheap for a capable PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive with rated read and write speeds of 3500MB/s and 2900MB/s respectively. Alright, they may well be half of the very fastest gaming SSDs out there, but for those just wanting to upgrade an existing system on the cheap with a large capacity drive, it's a solid choice.

*Translation for Americans and other aliens: "Maths" is a shortening of the word "Mathematics" preferred by those in the UK. The nearest US equivalent is "Math". For more advice, please watch this instructional video.

Being a PCIe 3.0 drive, the P34 works on a wider range of motherboards and laptops than PCIe 4.0 alternatives, and you should be able to install this drive into plenty of motherboards from years gone by and use it to speed up an older system that may still be running an HDD or even a SATA SSD that, at its very fastest, will be six times slower than the P34.

Of course, you could just chuck the P3 into a spare M.2 slot you've got on your motherboard if you just want to add a shedload more storage to an existing system for cheap. 4TB of NVMe storage isn't too be sniffed at, especially given the amount of space on offer. I've always maintained that you can never have too much storage, and having an extra 4TB of capacity is rather useful for storing games or media on, especially if you've got a large collection of media and games.

If you've been on the hunt for a lot of afforable NVMe storage for good money, this this Amazon USA deal on the Teamgroup MP34 4TB may just be the one for you.