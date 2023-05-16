Take home Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB Heatsink SSD for £73 thanks to an Ebay code

Samsung's 980 Pro was the first SSD to really take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface, offering blistering speeds and incredibly fast real-world performance on both PC and PS5. Today, the premium 1TB Heatsink model is on sale for just £73 from Samsung's official eBay store using code KING15. You'll have to hurry though, as today's the last day you can take advantage of the discount.

If we're going on pure speeds alone, the 980 Pro is easily one of the best gaming SSDs out there today. With quoted speeds of up to 7000MB/s, it's one of the quickest SSDs out there, alongside the likes of the WD Black SN850X. This also means it smashes Sony's stringent requirements for a PS5 SSD, and marks itself out as one of the best PS5 SSDs, too. Moreover, the random IOPS figures of up to 1M should also make load times for games especially snappy, too.

Returning back to the fact this is a great drive for PS5, Samsung also bundles a heatsink with the 980 Pro, too, helping to save you a little bit more money in the process, given they can run you an extra tenner or so on top of the price of the SSD itself if you don't have one. Moreover, the fact you're getting a 1TB drive will nearly increase the total capacity of your PS5 drive by three, given that the drive's total usable capacity is 666GB, despite being advertised at 825GB. 1TB of space will allow you to install a pretty good quantity of games on your PS5, as well as on your PC, alongside everything from an OS install to plenty of apps and media files.

It's also important to note before I go that Samsung has addressed the firmware issues that were present with the 980 Pro before that had caused the drives to revert to read only, effectively locking. The updated firmware is available from Samsung's Magician website, and takes only a few minutes to install.

For £73 or so with that KING15code, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD is an excllent choice if you're after an especially quick SSD for use in your PC or PS5.