The fantastic Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse is down to just $88

The Logitech G502 has carved out a reputation as one of the best gaming mice available, with a wide, comfortable design, 11 programmable buttons and unique features - including a scroll wheel that can switch between free-spinning and notched, tactile modes. Today we've spotted a deal on the wireless version, the G502 Lightspeed, which is now available for just $88 - more than 40 percent off MSRP.

The G502 is one of the best-selling gaming mice of all time, and the wireless version exudes an especially premium feel thanks its 114g frame (plus optional added weights), bullet-proof Lightspeed wireless and Logitech's much-lauded Hero sensor that offers up to 25,600 DPI for accurate tracking even at extremely high sensitivity settings. Battery life is also strong, at up to 60 hours depending on what you set the mouse's backlighting brightness and polling rate to, and you can even pick up a mousepad that will wirelessly charge your mouse.

There are a smattering of RGB lighting zones, with bright, vibrant results, and of course you can choose from different effects, select a single colour of your choice or disable it entirely depending on your preferences. Logitech's G Hub software also allows you to rebind each mouse button to macros, keyboard keys and common functions.

The G502 Lightspeed has been a favourite gaming mouse of mine for a few years, and for $88 on Amazon, it really is an absolute steal.

