The excellent AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is down to £225 from Amazon right now

We're beginning to see a solid set of reductions emerge on AMD's latest crop of Ryzen 7000 processors, and here for you today is one of the first really good ones I've seen on the most affordable entry into the world of Ryzen 7000's -X variant processosrs. Currently, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is down to £225 from Amazon, which is pretty damn good.

That marks out a saving of just over £100 on the CPU's original list price, and for it, you're getting an excellent processor. I should say at this juncture that this is a deal from Amazon EU on Amazon UK, and you may have to click through to look at the list of available sellers to access it, like below:

It's got 6 cores and 12 threads, and a boost clock of 5.3GHz also means that under load, it's especially quick, too. In our review, we noted the 7600X offered up some excellent performance in the likes of Flight Simulator 2020 with an average frame rate at 1080p of 58.79fps with 5200Mhz RAM. Adding in some faster 6000MHz RAM yielded even better results with an average of 64.93fps. These are some of the best results we've seen in FS 2020, making the 7600X a worthy choice for gaming, helped along by the benefits afforded with a new generation of other components.

As well as being a handy choice for gaming, the 7600X also proved to be a great generational upgrade for content creation workloads, too. In a run of Cinebench R20, the 7600X performs noticeably better than the 5600X with a 25 percent increase in single-core speeds, as well as offering a marginal upgrade on Ryzen 5000's top performer, the Ryzen 9 5950X. The 7600X also proves to be a great choice for video encoding workloads, too, outperforming the older 5800X and 5800X3D with a higher transcode framerate of 20fps.

Returning back to the notion of a new generation of components, it's here where one of the only issues of adding the 7600X into a system presents itself. This new generation of AMD processors runs from a new socket, AM5, which means you need a new motherboard to slot it into. Luckily, we are seeing mo-bos come down in price, especially with the introduction of a new chipset in A620, although the fact remains you will need to build a new system. Moreover, component prices for DDR5 remain a bit on the dearer side, although are coming down slowly, but PCIe 5.0 SSDs remain hilariously expensive. Getting the most out of the 7600X may cost an arm and a leg at the moment, but with component prices consistently falling on the part of RAM and storage, the 7600X at this price makes for an ideal centrepiece.

If you are someone in the market for a new CPU to act as the main piece of a new system, the Ryzen 5 7600X offers some amazing price to performance, and at over £100 off its retail price from Amazon, makes for a fantastic deal.