Save £40 on the Logitech MX Keys from Amazon (and get a free wristrest, too)

As much as I might find it a bit hard to believe, mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone. With this in mind, there have been some fantastic non-mechanical keyboards released in the last few years that I've been especially partial to. Chief among these is the Logitech MX Keys you see here today, currently marked down to £90 from Amazon with a wristrest, too.

The MX Keys features an especially slim profile, as afforded by its decision to use scissor actuated keys. This means it offers an especially snappy and sharp typing experience that anyone who is used to a laptop keyboard will be familar with. The MX Keys is also backlit, with a sharp white backlight, so it's suitable for after-dark working. What's especially handy about the individual keys with the MX Keys is that they all feature circular indents to guide your fingers, helping to minimise any typos. In my experiene, these can prove particularly handy, as if typing quickly, I am prone to the odd typo, but then again, isn't everyone?

As for its design, the MX Keys features a space grey metal chassis that provides it with some nice heft for more of a low profile keyboard, and a colouring that makes it especially suitable for Mac use as much as it is for use with a modern Windows desktop. There's a nice assortment of function keys for access to frequently used functions - handy for power users - and dual printed keycaps for Windows and Mac also help to reinforce this keyboard as one for those who might be spending their lives using both operating systems. Battery life is also pretty good too, with up to five months of use with the backlightiting off, or ten days with it on.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the MX Keys works with either Logitech's bundled USB Unifying Receiver or over Bluetooth, meaning it'll work with a vast selection of devices and OSes. You can also connect it to up to three devices simultaneously, and switching between them is virtually seamless thanks to three buttons in the top right corner of the MX Keys. If you want, you can even combine this seamless switching with a Logitech-Flow enabled mouse (such as the MX Master 3S), which can allow you to copy and paste text and files across different operating systems, as long as the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and both with Logitech's software installed.

£90 might seem a lot at first glance for what is a non-mechanical keyboard, but with all the features present and the quite simply excellent user experience, the MX Keys is a fantastic choice for office work, especially with that discount in mind.