Save £30 on this powerful Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 RAM kit from Amazon

As much as I've waxed lyrical about some excellent value DDR4 RAM recently, let's not forget that we're also at a crossroads where you can also choose to go for some DDR5 RAM. We've seen more deals on DDR5 RAM as time has passed, and a case in point is this excellent Amazon deal on a 32GB kit of Corsair Vengeance 6000MT/s RAM for £134.

For reference, the 6000MT/s speeds available with this Corsair RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. For instance, we've found the jump to be fairly significant in some games, like Flight Simulator 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077, when played at 1080p. At higher resolutions, you're likely to be GPU-limited and therefore going for cheaper RAM makes sense if your monitor of choice is 1440p or above.

In a more general sense, the fact this Corsair Vengeance RAM kit is a 32GB one also gives you loads of headroom for intense gaming, or for other heavy workloads such as video editing and prodduction. It's in the latter of those two where you're really likely to feel the benefits, as it's easy to soak up more than 16GB when working with high-res video, but if you're in the habit of gaming while also having other programs open - eg web browsers, streaming/recording software - then having 32GB may also be worthwhile just to make sure you've got enough headroom for running all those applications.

This Corsair kit is also quite an unassuming RAM kit, with no form of RGB or flashy lights to detract from its power. Instead, you just get a textured silver heat spreader, complete with Corsair logos to keep things on-brand. This means it'll look right at home in a wide range of systems thanks to its inoffensive styling.

£134 is an especially affordable price when it comes to a RAM kit as powerful as this one, and if you're someone who could do with the extra speed and headroom, then it should be well worth your consideration.