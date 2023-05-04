Nab this solid Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD from John Lewis for just £55

Samsung's 970 Evo Plus might be a bit of a veteran when it comes to the world of solid state storage, but it remains a strong option for PC usage. If anything, the fact it's a bit of an older drive works to its advantage from the perspective of price, as this deal I've spotted shows. Currently, the 1TB model is available from John Lewis for just £55.

Back when this drive was first released, we named it one of the best gaming SSDs you could buy, and the speeds of the 970 Evo Plus still hold up well for the price you're paying. It's rated for speeds up to 3500MB/s reads and 3300MB/s writes, which makes it one of the speedier PCIe 3.0 SSDs I've seen, and actually beats off some cheaper PCIe 4.0 choices in the process. Random speeds are also excellent, at 560K/620K IOPS for reads and writes, which translates into rapid game load times as well.

The fact also remains that you'll be getting 1TB of storage here, giving you a pretty good amount of space in which to store games, videos, music or other forms of media, as well as apps as well. Adding the 970 Evo Plus into your system may just give you that little bit extra in terms of peace of mind for adding extra storage to your system and some needed capacity, especially if, like me, you've got a large collectin of digital media you'd like especially quick access to.

Of course, for installing the 970 Evo Plus into your system, you'll just have to make sure you've got a spare M.2 slot to chuck it into. This won't be an issue for some machines that have got motherboards with copious amounts of expansion, but for laptops with maybe a single M.2 slot, you might have to do a little bit of juggling when it comes to storage. Moreover, as this is a PCIe 3.0 drive, it's also compatible with a larger array of PCs compared to newer PCIe 4.0 drives. This means that you can use the 970 Evo Plus for anything from adding in storage affordably to more modern systems to giving older ones a much needed speed boost.

With this in mind, the 970 Evo Plus in 1TB form for £55 from John Lewis is quite the steal of a deal, and if you are short of storage in your desktop or laptop and want to add more on the cheap, then this deal may just be worth biting on.