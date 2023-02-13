Nab 32GB of powerful DDR5 6000MT/s G.Skill RAM for £142

DDR5 RAM has continued to drop in price as of late, with the arrival of CPUs from both Intel and AMD that support the new, faster RAM standard. Case in point is this fast 32GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 CL36 memory, available from Tech Next Day for £142 when you use code TND-10 at checkout.

For context, the same kit costs £175 from Ebuyer, and originally sold for double that price, so there's a substantial savings here.

Getting some especially speedy RAM can provide a handy performance boost to your system. This G.Skill Trident Z5 kit, with its 6000MT/s speed, is an especially similar kit to the one that we use in our test bench for testing CPUs, such as the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 we looked at a couple of weeks back. The jump in performance from moving up to DDR5-6000 from DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 is fairly significant in some games, like Flight Simulator 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077, when played at 1080p. At higher resolutions, you're likely to be GPU-limited and therefore going for cheaper RAM makes sense if your monitor of choice is 1440p or above.

In a more general sense, the fact this G.Skill kit is a 32GB one also gives you loads of headroom for intense gaming, or for other heavy workloads such as video editing. It's in the latter of those two where you're really likely to feel the benefits, as it's easy to soak up more than 16GB when working with high-res video, but if you're in the habit of gaming while also having other programs open - eg web browsers, streaming/recording software - then having 32GB may also be worthwhile. If you're just gaming though, then a 16GB kit should be sufficient - this Kingston Fury Beast 2x8GB kit, for example, offers similar speeds to the Trident Z5 above for £86 at CCL.

This G.Skill kit is also quite an unassuming RAM kit, with no form of RGB or flashy lights to detract from its power. Instead, you just get a black heat spreader, complete with logos. This means it'll look right at home in a wide range of systems thanks to its inoffensive styling.

For £142, this G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB DDR5 RAM kit is a pretty solid deal, and a surefire way of ensuring your killer gaming rig is at peak performance, not least given its incredible transfer rates.