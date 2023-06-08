Nab this MSI RTX 3060 Ti for just £282 from Amazon

With the disappointing launch of Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU, the RTX 4060 Ti, and its positioning as more of a side-grade than a straightforward upgrade compared to last gen's RTX 3060 Ti, the option of that last-gen card becomes a lot more appealing given recent price cuts. Right now you can pick up the MSI RTX 3060 Ti for just £282, positioning it more than £100 below the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti while offering around 90 percent of the performance.

The 3060 Ti and RTX 4060 Ti are extremely similar in terms of performance, as we detailed in our RTX 4060 Ti review last month. For reference, in games such as Control at 1440p with RT enabled, we noted that the two cards were basically indistinguishable - 4060 Ti offered an FPS of 39.8 while 3060 Ti was 38.7fps. Similar scenarios played out in many other games we tested, although some titles did show larger discrepancies - and there's no denying that the 4060 Ti's DLSS 3 and better power efficiency are also nice to have. But none of these advantages really adds up to a card that's £100 better, making the 3060 Ti the better choice for most people.

As for this MSI card specifically, it's quite an understated one with a black and silver shroud complete with dual fans for cooling. This minimalistic look makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of PC builds, as you're not pinned into a specific colour scheme if you care about that kind of thing. We see the usual three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1 port here once again, the same ports as the 4060 Ti, with two 8-pin power connectors required to power the card.

If you're after a solid GPU to use for 1080p or 1440p gaming at solid frame rates, and you don't fancy the extra expense associated with Nvidia's latest generation, this MSI RTX 3060 Ti deal from Amazon is an excellent choice.