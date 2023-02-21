Nab this DF-favourite Dell gaming monitor for just £257 with this code

In need of a new gaming monitor? Well, if you are in, you're in luck, especially with this stonker of a deal on one of our favourite gaming monitors, the Dell S2721DGFA which, with code VOUCHERBOX8MON, can be yours for £257. This is a great price for a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor with a Fast IPS panel and great ergonomic adjustability.

The S2721DGFA is one of the best gaming monitors we've tested for good reason, and it's all about that Fast IPS panel. It combines the benefits of both IPS and TN panels into one all-conquering display. You get the wide viewing angles and marvellous colour reproduction of an IPS option, alongside the fast response times, low input lag and superior motion handling that's more usually associated with TN displays. As a result, it's perhaps the best all-round panel types for gaming monitors, that is before you start spending the real big bucks on OLED, QD-OLED or Mini LED options.

In addition to this, the S2721DGFA features both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, for eliminating any form of stuttering or screen tearing, and means this monitor will play nicely with AMD and Nvidia GPUs. A 165Hz refresh rate is also present to offer smoother output, while the 1440p resolution is arguably the best middle ground with a 27-inch screen - going for a 1080p screen sacrifices a fair bit of detail, while a 4K 27 inch screen with a comparable refresh rate and performance will cost a fair bit more than this Dell candidate. There is also HDR support, although the monitor's 350 nits of quoted total brightness means it doesn't get bright enough to make HDR truly impactful.

As is typical for Dell monitors too, the S2721DGFA is also rather sleek looking with thin bezels and a cool looking outer shell. It also comes with a a solid OSD with options ranging from standard configs to specifc options designed for different game genres, and a stand that offers rotation, height adjustment, tilt and swivel.

For £257 or so, this Dell S2721DGFA is an excellent gaming monitor that packs in an awful lot of features for the money, and it's perhaps easy to see why we rate it so highly. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor and you want a great all-round choice, this deal is one that should be on your radar.