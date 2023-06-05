Grab three years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £88 with this conversion trick

The Xbox Live Gold online system has been around for longer than a decade now - a quick check of my Xbox account reveals I've apparently been online for 11 years, although I'd debate that, considering I had an Xbox 360 with Gold long before then! Anyways, the point here is that alongside Gold, there's also Game Pass Ultimate, which unlocks access to over 100 games within the system's library, as well as cloud gaming and all sorts, as well as retaining the Gold subscription. Normally, it costs £11 a month or so, but with the combo of this CD Keys deal below, and a conversion trick, you can get three years of Game Pass Ultimate for £88.

To take advantage of this, you'll have to make sure that you're not an existing Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. If you are, the Gold to Game Pass Ultimate conversion works differently - adding six months Gold (as above) will only work out to you getting 79 days or so of Game Pass Ultimate. Without an existing subscription though, it becomes possible to stack three years' worth of Xbox Live Gold using the three month codes provided with the CD Keys order - that means buying six lots of these codes from CD Keys - at £12.79 a piece, that works out to £76.74. They come through as a pair of three months codes, which just means you'll have more to input on the next step.

Now you've got the Gold codes, it's a case of inputting them all into Microsoft's Redeem a Code section on the website. Once you've inputted them all, it should read that your Xbox Live Gold runs until 5th June 2026 (if you've done it today). Mine reads as follows because I did this exact trick in August last year:

And now the last bit - converting your three years' worth of Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate. In years gone by, Microsoft offered this upgrade for £1 as a promo, but now it costs £10.99 to upgrade your subscription - that's the equivalent to one month's Game Pass Ultimate if you bought it normally. To do this, head to Microsoft's dedicated Game Pass Ultimate microsite and press on 'Upgrade' (mine currently says Manage because of the existing subscription). Follow the steps, and pay the £10.99, and you should therefore have three years of Game Pass Ultimate for ≈ £88. Also, make sure you turn off recurring billing, so you aren't charged past the end date.

Considering that normally three years of Game Pass Ultimate costs nearly £400, getting it for just £88 or so really is an insane deal. It's something that I've done myself, and it works out especially handy if you want to experience the powers of Game Pass Ultimate without paying much more than the price of a Gold subscription.