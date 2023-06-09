If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 27-inch Dell gaming monitor offers 1440p 165Hz gaming for £189

A great price for this spec on a curved VA display.

Reece Bithrey
Deals by Reece Bithrey
Published on

Dell's S2722DGM monitor is down to £189 when you use code TELEGRAPH5MON, a great price for a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz unit. These regularly retailed for £300+ a year or two ago, and this very model retails for £269, so this is an awesome pickup that should suit PC gamers down to the ground.

A 2560x1440 resolution screen makes for a great fit for a mid-range gaming PC or laptop, while the slight 1500R curve that the S2721HGFA's screen features also should add a touch more immersion. Moreover, you're getting a VA panel here, with all of the benefits to contrast that provides, as well as a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support to offer a smoother output. This is great for competitive titles like Counter-Strike and F1 23 where you can take advantage of that fast motion, but you'll notice a more responsive experience in many other genres and even on the Windows desktop. In a general sense, it helps to make this S2722DGM a great mid-range choice right out of the gate.

This particular Dell panel also comes with a solid 350 nits of brightness, as well as a 3000:1 contrast ratio, aiding performance in darker scenes. What's also handy is its 2ms (GtG) response time to help eliminate any motion blur, while a quoted colour space coverage of 99 percent of the sRGB colour space makes the monitor a reasonable choice for content creation too. The monitor has both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, suitable for a wide range of PCs, laptops and consoles, with the best performance permitted by the DisplayPort option - on HDMI, you'll be limited to 1440p 120Hz with VRR.

It should also be said that the S2722DGM is sleek-looking too, with a grey plastic chassis that fits in most environments nicely. Moreover, the stand offers a good level of adjustment with height adjust and tilt, and the OSD this monitor offers should also be pretty convenient to use, especially with its joystick-based controls.

For £189, this Dell S2722DGM has a lot going for it. If you're someone who is after a solid 1440p gamimg monitor with a high refresh rate and a lot more to boot, this Dell monitor is an excellent choice for the price.

