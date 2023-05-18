Grab a fantastic 32-inch Dell gaming monitor for £299 with this unusually powerful voucher code

It's rare to see affordable 32-inch monitors that don't skimp on quality, but today Dell's UK store is offering exactly that thanks to a powerful discount code. That means you can pick up the Dell G3223D 1440p 165Hz IPS gaming monitor monitor for £299 when you use code HUKDG3223D, which knocks a mighty £110 off the price.

32-inch monitors are great as they provide a ton of screen real estate without the need for scaling, and this IPS option provides solid viewing angles, excellent colour reproduction and good motion handling too thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response times.

This resolution and refresh rate combo is one we recommend for most PC gamers, as you get both a crisp and responsive image without needing the sort of high-end PC that 4K 144Hz alternatives demand. You can also use this monitor with PS5, Series X and Series S for next-gen console gaming, at up to 1440p 120Hz with VRR.

This particular Dell panel also comes with a solid 400 nits of brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, making this monitor a bit brighter than your standard IPS. You can also use this monitor with HDR content, with a DisplayHDR 400 rating providing a base level of HDR impact. Moreover, support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync provides VRR for both Team Green and Team Red GPUs, reducing judder and eliminating screen tearing to ensure a smooth experience almost regardless of frame-rate.

Coverage of 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space also means this monitor offers some excellent colours, and also means you could use it for more colour-sensitive workloads such as photo or video editing. There's even a USB-C port which can be used to connect and charge a laptop with a single cable - very handy.

In addition, the stand of this Dell monitor also features some handy adjustment in the form of tilt, swivel and height adjust. The port selection here includes everything from DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 to a selection of USB-A and USB-C ports, giving you some fantastic options for connectivity.

With that discount code reduction in mind, this Dell G3223D for just under £300 really makes for a fantastic deal on a big-screen monitor that's jam-packed with features.