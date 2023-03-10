Grab this excellent value Adata Legend 800 1TB SSD from Ebuyer for £46

SSD prices continue to fall, and it's now gotten to the point where you can grab PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs for not much more than significantly slower SATA SSDs cost only a year or two ago. Case in point is this excellent deal from Ebuyer on the Adata Legend 800, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that can be had for just £46.

It wasn't too long ago that I rejoiced about the fact we'd seen the Kingston NV2 for under the £50 mark, and this Adata drive marks out one of the only other times thus far we've seen it occur. For a drive this modern, 4.6p per GB is especially cheap, and while the Legend 800 may not be one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy, it's still going to be a potent choice for general computing, and a big speed upgrade on PCIe 3.0 drives, as well as older SATA SSDs. For reference, the Legend 800 provides speeds of up to 3500MB/s reads and 2200MB/s writes, which are about four to five times faster than the quickest SATA SSDs.

As this is more of an affordable drive, it's perhaps easy to understand that this doesn't have a DRAM cache, instead using a cheaper-to-implement combination of an SLC cache (where high-speed SLC flash is used) and HMB (where your PC's RAM is used) to maintain good performance. These techniques are effective, but sustained performance, especially for writes, tends to be slower on this sort of drive. However, the Legend 800 does at least use TLC rather than cheaper QLC NAND flash, which boosts performance and longevity - reflected in the 600TBW endurance rating for this 1TB size.

The fact also remains there's a 1TB capacity to take advantage of here, which is going to give you a decent bit of space on which to put applications, documents or games and media. It's going to be enough space to store a good amount of games and stuff on, even if a lot of AAA games require upwards of 100GB these days.

So to sum up, getting a 1TB PCIe SSD for less than £50 is an excellent deal, not least when it's a PCIe 4.0 drive of this speed. The Adata Legend 800 may not be the flashiest of drives in the world, but it's a workhorse for the price, and a well-regarded one at that. £46 for it represents quite the steal.